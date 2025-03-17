Monday, March 17, 2025 | 08:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ireda's board increases borrowing limit by Rs 5,000 crore for FY25

Ireda said that this additional fundraising will be done via corporate bonds of various categories banks, foreign investors, and international agencies

IREDA

Kshitiz Bhardwaj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

The board of Indian Renewable Energy development Authority (Ireda) on Monday approved the enhancement of borrowing programme for FY 2024-25 by Rs. 5,000 crore. The company's borrowing limit has been increased from Rs 24,200 crore to Rs 29,200 crore, according to an exchange filing. 
 
The company said that this additional fundraising will be done via corporate bonds of various categories banks, foreign investors, and international agencies.
 
"The Board of Directors of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) in its meeting held today i.e., March 17, 2025, inter alia has approved the enhancement of Borrowing programme for FY 2024-25 by Rs. 5,000 crore through Taxable Bonds/ Sub-ordinated Tier-II Bonds/Perpetual Debt Instruments (PDI) /Term loan from Banks and FI's /Lines of credit from international agencies (multilateral and bilateral agencies) /External Commercial Borrowings (ECB)/Short term loans & WCDL from Bank. The Borrowing Limit for FY 2024-25 has been increased from Rs. 24,200 crore to Rs 29,200 crore," the company said.
 
 
Ireda had entered the Futures & Options (F&O) segment for the March series last month.    (This is a developing story. More details to follow)

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

