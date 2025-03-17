Monday, March 17, 2025 | 07:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PepsiCo acquires prebiotic soda brand Poppi in $1.95 billion deal

PepsiCo acquires prebiotic soda brand Poppi in $1.95 billion deal

PepsiCo said the transaction includes $300 million of anticipated cash benefits, bringing the net purchase price to $1.65 billion

Pepsico (Photo:Bloomberg)

The acquisition gives PepsiCo a fast-growing brand in the popular functional beverage category. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg

AP New York
Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PepsiCo said Monday it's acquiring the prebiotic soda brand Poppi for $1.95 billion.

The acquisition gives PepsiCo a fast-growing brand in the popular functional beverage category.

More than ever, consumers are looking for convenient and great-tasting options that fit their lifestyles and respond to their growing interest in health and wellness, PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement.

PepsiCo said the transaction includes $300 million of anticipated cash benefits, bringing the net purchase price to $1.65 billion.  ALSO READ: PepsiCo nears $1.5 billion deal to acquire healthy soda brand Poppi

Allison Ellsworth, the co-founder of Austin, Texas-based Poppi, said the combination with PepsiCo will expand Poppi's reach.

 

We can't wait to begin this next chapter with PepsiCo to bring our soda to more people and I know they will honor what makes Poppi so special while supporting our next phase of growth and innovation, Ellsworth said in a statement.

Ellsworth developed Poppi then known as Mother Beverage -- in her kitchen in 2015 because she loved soda but was tired of the way it made her feel. She mixed fruit juices with apple cider vinegar, sparkling water and prebiotics and sold the drink at farmer's markets.

The brand took off in 2018 when Ellsworth and her husband pitched it on Shark Tank. An investor on the show, Rohan Oza, took a stake in Mother Beverage and undertook a major rebrand. Poppi, with its brightly-coloured, fruit-forward cans, was born.

We're beyond thrilled to be partnering with PepsiCo so that even more consumers across America, and the world, can enjoy Poppi, said Oza, the co-founder CAVU Consumer Partners, which has also invested in beverage brands like Oatly and Bai.

But it hasn't all been smooth sailing for Poppi. Last summer, a class-action lawsuit was filed against the brand by a consumer who said its products don't improve gut health as much as their marketing suggests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

