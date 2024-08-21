Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / French retailer Decathlon to invest around Rs 900 cr in India in 5 years

French retailer Decathlon to invest around Rs 900 cr in India in 5 years

Aims to take local sourcing up to 85% by 2026 from 68% currently

Decathlon

In a bid to optimise the supply chain, the company will be adding a new warehouse in the Eastern region in 2026, taking the total to four.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

French sports goods retailer Decathlon on Wednesday announced plans to invest 100 million euros (approximately Rs 900 crore) over the next five years to expand its presence in the country.

With a network of 127 stores presently, the retailer aims to add 10–15 new stores every year, growing to 190 stores in 90 cities as part of its expansion plan, while also boosting its digital presence.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company also aims to double its revenue in the next five years. The company recorded revenue of almost 500 million euros in India last year, Chief Executive Officer, Decathlon India, Sankar Chatterjee told Business Standard.

“India is a dynamic and growing market with a burgeoning sports culture. This investment reflects our unwavering belief in the country’s potential and our commitment to contributing to its economic growth. This investment will enable us to reach a wider audience and offer a more comprehensive sports experience,” Chatterjee said.

The retailer also aims to solidify India as a major manufacturing hub by producing as much as 85 per cent of its total goods sold in the country by 2026, up from the current 68 per cent.

“India is a cornerstone of Decathlon’s global ambition. India’s potential to become a global manufacturing and innovation hub for Decathlon is immense, and we are excited to nurture local talent and contribute to India's journey towards becoming a sporting powerhouse,” said Steve Dykes, global chief retail and countries officer, Decathlon.

Currently, around 8 per cent of its global product range, including all cricket bats, accessories, and most hockey equipment, is produced in India.

More From This Section

Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India's bid for Future's insurance JV stakes gets CoC nod

Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India top bidder for Future's stake in insurance ventures

Premiumprivate equity, PE, investors, investments, companies, firms, VC

Global caution sends private equity-backed M-A deal value to 6-year trough

Air India

Air India begins offering wireless inflight entertainment service

Skill, women skill development

Capgemini, SAP tie up to provide skill training to 8,000 persons over 3 yrs


Chatterjee, however, flagged high inflation as an impediment to growth, stating that it impacts the buying power of the consumer.

“The solution sometimes lies in making the value chain more efficient and making the product more accessible to customers,” he said.

In a bid to optimise the supply chain, the company will be adding a new warehouse in the Eastern region in 2026, taking the total to four.

Also Read

Decathlon

Decathlon to invest 100 mn euros in India in 5 years to expand retail, mfg

Decathlon

France's sporting goods retailer Decathlon to invest $111 mn in India

Reliance industries, Reliance oil business

Reliance Retail plans to launch sports format to compete with Decathlon

Decathlon

Decathlon to accelerate investments in India on production, expansion: CEO

Decathlon

India 'big priority' for Decathlon, among top five mkts in world: Official

Topics : Decathlon sports Retail Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon