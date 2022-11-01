JUST IN
Nykaa climbs 6% after net profit jumps 363% YoY to Rs 5 crore in Q2FY23
NTPC surges over 4% on heavy volumes; stock nears 5-year high
Larsen & Toubro nears record high after strong Q2FY23, healthy order book
Pharma shares may turnaound soon; Cipla, Sun Pharma, Granules can gain 20%
Foreigners turn sellers of Indian sovereign bonds on index disappointment
Should you buy, sell or hold Bharti Airtel post September quarter numbers?
Motherson Sumi Wiring slips 6% on margin disappointment in Q2
Canara Bank hits 3-yr high; stock zooms 33% in 3 weeks on strong Q2 results
Axis Bank slips 2% after 1.2% equity changes hands on BSE via block deal
4 IPOs likely to open this week. Which one's worth your money?
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Nykaa climbs 6% after net profit jumps 363% YoY to Rs 5 crore in Q2FY23
Business Standard

Sun Pharma extends gains post September quarter earnings; up 6% in two days

The management said the strong revenue and margins were driven by market share gain in India, sustained ramp-up of the company's global specialty business and growth in Emerging Markets

Topics
Buzzing stocks | Sun Pharma | Markets

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Pharma Sector, Pharma Companies

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries hit a multi-year high of Rs 1,048.25 as they rallied 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade after the drug maker recorded double-digit topline growth, and strong margins in the September quarter (Q2FY23).

In the past two trading days, the stock has gained 6 per cent. It was trading at its highest level since April 2015. The market price of the company is heading towards at its all-time high level of Rs 1,201, which it had touched on April 7, 2015.

In Q2, Sun Pharma reported 13.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in gross sales at Rs 10,809 crore. The company's reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) margin for Q2 stood at 27 per cent, as against 27.3 per cent in Q2 last year. However, net profit for the quarter grew 10.5 per cent YoY at Rs 2,262 crore impacted by lower other income.

The management said the strong revenue and margins were driven by market share gain in India, sustained ramp-up of the company’s global specialty business, and growth in Emerging Markets. Global specialty business has grown by 27.5 per cent driven by Ilumya, Cequa and Winlevi.

"The company's specialty R&D pipeline includes 4 molecules undergoing clinical trials. Sun Pharma has a comprehensive product offering in the US market consisting of approved ANDAs for 517 products while filings for 92 ANDAs await US FDA approval, including 28 tentative approvals. For the quarter, 2 approvals were received. Additionally, the portfolio includes 54 approved NDAs while 13 NDAs await US FDA approval," the company said in a press release.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Buzzing stocks

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 14:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.