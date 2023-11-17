Sensex (-0.28%)
IT services firm NTT Data to offer tools for Microsoft Copilot AI assistant

NTT Data will also facilitate 'Managed EX', allowing users to receive support services for Copilot in Microsoft Teams

NTT Data

NTT Data

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
IT services company NTT Data on Friday announced that it has launched an AI-powered productivity tool and orchestration engine for Microsoft 365, designed to use deep learning techniques and the advanced capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs) like OpenAI GPT-4.

'We’re proud to be strengthening our relationship with Microsoft and to be one of the first partners to launch offerings for Copilot for Microsoft 365. This is a powerful AI tool that will enable us to assist clients in realising the full potential of generative AI technologies,' said Marv Mouchawar, Executive Vice President, Global Innovation Headquarters, NTT DATA.
'This collaboration is part of NTT DATA’s continued commitment to providing innovative AI solutions to clients throughout their entire journey, from advisory to managing their Microsoft estate, including Copilot,' he added.

The tool launched by the company will provide offerings for Copilot for Microsoft 365. Microsoft Copilot is an artificial intelligence assistant introduced by the tech giant earlier this year.

The offerings will include a three-week advisory workshop to help enterprises understand the potential of generative AI. Furthermore, a cloud voice readiness assessment workshop will assist in the assessment of processes to gain a thorough understanding of how Copilot for Microsoft 365’s generative AI capabilities can be used with calling and meeting solutions to improve business outcomes.

NTT Data will also facilitate 'Managed EX', allowing users to receive support services for Copilot in Microsoft Teams.

The Managed EX tool will have 'Essentials' and 'Premium' offerings. 'An essentials service provides NTT DATA specialists to work alongside a client’s own IT experts, allowing businesses to maintain control of their estate. A premium service option gives access to proactive monitoring, full-service management, and SLA-backed operational efficiencies,' read a press release from the company.

NTT DATA is a Japanese multinational information technology service and consulting company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company has a presence in business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration, and global data centres.

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

