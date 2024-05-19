Business Standard
ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri takes over as CII President, replaces R Dinesh

He is also the Chairman of ITC Infotech India Ltd, its subsidiaries in the UK and US, and Surya Nepal Private Ltd

File Image: Sanjiv Puri, ITC chairman

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC, has assumed office as the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry for 2024-25, the chamber said on Sunday.
He takes over from R Dinesh, Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions.
Puri heads ITC Ltd, a conglomerate with businesses in FMCG, hotels, paperboards & packaging, agribusiness, and IT.
He is also the Chairman of ITC Infotech India Ltd, its subsidiaries in the UK and US, and Surya Nepal Private Ltd.
Rajiv Memani takes over as President-Designate of CII for 2024-25. He is Chairman of the India region of EY (Ernst & Young), a leading global professional services organisation.
He is also a member of EY's global management body as the Chair of its Global Emerging Markets Committee.
Tata Chemicals Limited Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan takes over as the vice president of CII for 2024-25.
"He is a distinguished alumnus of IIT, Roorkee, a Fellow of Indian Chemical Society and an alumnus of Harvard Business School. Mukundan, during his 33-year career with Tata Group, has held various responsibilities across the chemical, automotive and hospitality sectors of the Tata Group," CII stated.

