Home / Companies / News / ITC chief hails PM's reform vision, says GST overhaul to spur growth

ITC chief hails PM's reform vision, says GST overhaul to spur growth

A transparent, simplified and growth-oriented tax structure will not only improve competitiveness of enterprises but also promote ease and cost efficiency in doing business, he added

Sanjiv Puri

The proposed measures will enable formalisation of the economy, create a more tax-compliant society and strengthen the foundations of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Puri (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ITC Ltd Chairman Sanjiv Puri on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for next-generation reforms, particularly in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, saying the move will trigger a virtuous cycle of consumption, investment, growth and employment.

He said the government's focus on affordability and accessibility of essential items, including food, will provide significant relief to the middle class, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and farmers.

"The government's resolve to ensure ease of living by enhancing affordability and accessibility of all items meant for daily consumption will benefit the sizeable middle-class population, MSMEs and farmers," Puri said in a statement.

 

A transparent, simplified and growth-oriented tax structure will not only improve competitiveness of enterprises but also promote ease and cost efficiency in doing business, he added.

"The proposed measures will enable formalisation of the economy, create a more tax-compliant society and strengthen the foundations of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Puri said, adding that the reforms will encourage youth to pursue better opportunities and support India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

The market expects the proposed new GST regimeslashing tax rates and restructuring them into two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, with a special 40 per cent rate for select luxury or sin goodsto boost the economy and help mitigate tariff threats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

