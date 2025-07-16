Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 07:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Top stocks to buy: Ujjivan SFB, ITC on analyst radar; check target price

Top stocks to buy: Ujjivan SFB, ITC on analyst radar; check target price

Nifty broke four sessions of losing streak by rising 113 points to close at 25,195. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and ITC are the breakout stocks to watch

share market, trading

share market, trading

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nifty View

Nifty broke a four-session-long losing streak by rising 113 points or 0.45 per cent, to close at 25,195. After opening 7 points higher, Nifty extended its gains during the session and closed near day’s high. Nifty smallcap100 index closed at the highest level of the rally, which started from April 2025. Nifty found support near the 50-day SMA and bounced back, which raised hopes for the bulls to regain their momentum. Considering the evident strength across the broader markets, it appears that today's recovery is likely to be sustained. Long should be protected with a stop-loss of 25,000 in Nifty. On the higher side, 25,331 could offer short-term resistance to Nifty.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates
 
 
Buy Ujjivan Small Finance Bank CMP: ₹49.65 | Target: ₹53.50 | Stop-loss: ₹47.40
Stock price has broken out from the consolidation which was held from the previous five weeks. The primary trend of stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms on the positional charts. Short-term moving averages are trading above medium to long-term moving averages, which indicates rising momentum in stock.
 
Buy ITC CMP: ₹422 | Target: ₹443 | Stop-loss: ₹405
Stock price has broken out from bullish inverted head and shoulder pattern on the daily chart. Stock is placed above all key moving average resistances. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current up trend. Relative strength of FMCG index has gone up recently as compared to other sectors and Nifty.  Disclaimer: This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.

More From This Section

NSE

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia mixed; Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels Q1 results in focus

Indira IVF

Indira IVF's $408 million India IPO may see EQT, founders exit stake

IPO

Anthem Biosciences IPO Day 2 update: Fully subscribed, GMP hits 20%

PremiumNRI, Mutual Funds, demat accounts, The Smart Investor

NRIs hold back on market bets amid tax knots and regulatory hurdles

Premiumhcltech

HCLTech sees rating downgrade post Q1 results, guidance disappointment

Topics : Market technicals Stocks to buy today Stocks to buy ITC Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Markets technical calls Nifty50 Nifty Outlook Stock calls Market Outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon