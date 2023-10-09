close
Sensex (-0.73%)
65512.39 -483.24
Nifty (-0.72%)
19512.35 -141.15
Nifty Midcap (-1.34%)
39744.65 -540.05
Nifty Smallcap (-1.89%)
5809.35 -112.05
Nifty Bank (-1.07%)
43886.50 -474.10
Heatmap

ITC Hotels brand Storii to set up presence in Bengal, slated to open 2024

According to a company spokesman, ITC Hotels already has three 'Storii' properties which are presently operational in Goa and Dharamshala

ITC

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ITC Hotels on Monday announced the signing of its first 'Storii' property in West Bengal.
The property will be located near the metropolis and is slated to open in early 2024.
According to a company spokesman, ITC Hotels already has three 'Storii' properties which are presently operational in Goa and Dharamshala.
The Kolkata property will have 30 keys, the spokesman said.
Anil Chadha, divisional chief executive of ITC Hotels, said "ITC Hotels has a strong presence in Kolkata. The 'Storii' property will be a boutique resort away from the hustle and bustle of metro life."

ITC's Storii hotels are boutique properties with each having a unique 'story' owing to its architecture, location, heritage, theme or facility offerings.
Ravi Todi, director, South City Projects (Kolkata), said that this is the first hospitality venture of the property developer which will bring a world-class boutique resort with a Spa.

Also Read

ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts

ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume seen 13% up; Margin to see sharp yearly jump

ITC AGM, Q1FY24 nos: When will the stock breakout from consolidation mode?

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

ITC's FMCG revenue up 20% in FY23 as it aims to de-risk from tobacco biz

HPCL aims to cut diesel purchase from other cos following output boost

Swiggy One Lite membership launched for Rs 99, offering discounts

Capex till 2030-31 could be Rs 1.25 trn on product expansion: Maruti Suzuki

OPEC raises oil demand view in long term, says $14 trn of investment needed

SaaS major Zoho sees strong traction for its collaboration platform Cliq

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ITC West Bengal Real Estate

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceNew Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE SCORECricket World Cup IND vs AFG MatchSony WF-1000XM5 review

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan matchCricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded touristsNewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep PuriG20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon