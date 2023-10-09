ITC Hotels brand Storii to set up presence in Bengal, slated to open 2024

ITC Hotels on Monday announced the signing of its first 'Storii' property in West Bengal.

The property will be located near the metropolis and is slated to open in early 2024.

According to a company spokesman, ITC Hotels already has three 'Storii' properties which are presently operational in Goa and Dharamshala.

The Kolkata property will have 30 keys, the spokesman said.

Anil Chadha, divisional chief executive of ITC Hotels, said "ITC Hotels has a strong presence in Kolkata. The 'Storii' property will be a boutique resort away from the hustle and bustle of metro life."



ITC's Storii hotels are boutique properties with each having a unique 'story' owing to its architecture, location, heritage, theme or facility offerings.

Ravi Todi, director, South City Projects (Kolkata), said that this is the first hospitality venture of the property developer which will bring a world-class boutique resort with a Spa.

