Jaguar Land Rover retail sales down 3% at 103,108 units in second quarter

Retail sales for the first six months of the financial year were at 2,14,288 units, up 3 per cent year-on-year, Tata Motors said in a statement

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India

We expect both production and wholesale volumes to pick up strongly in the second half of the financial year as the aluminium supply situation normalises, the company said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Monday reported a 3 per cent decline in retail sales at 1,03,108 units in the second quarter of the current fiscal as compared to the year-ago period.

Retail sales for the first six months of the financial year were at 2,14,288 units, up 3 per cent year-on-year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Production in Q2 FY25 was restricted to 86,000 units, down 7 per cent as compared to 93,000 units in the year-ago period as a result of aluminium supply disruptions reported in Q1 FY25, it added.

 

We expect both production and wholesale volumes to pick up strongly in the second half of the financial year as the aluminium supply situation normalises, the company said.


First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

