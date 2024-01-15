Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Jai Balaji to invest Rs 1K cr in brownfield expansion at Durgapur, Bengal

The company, which was once financially stressed, is looking to fund the expansion through internal accruals

steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Steelmaker Jai Balaji Industries is investing Rs 1,000 crore over the next 15 to 18 months, charting a new phase in its growth journey.

The company, which was once financially stressed, is looking to fund the expansion through internal accruals. Aditya Jajodia, chairman and managing director of Jai Balaji Industries, said that the company faced tough challenges in the last few years which have now been resolved.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Jai Balaji 2.0 aims for a transition into a high-margin business, and we plan to achieve this by the lowest-cost capital expenditure for capacity enhancement, economies of scale, operational efficiencies, and becoming net debt-free in the next 18 months while focusing on specialised products like DI (ductile iron) pipes and special ferro alloys,” he said.

The brownfield expansion of manufacturing capacity will be at its Durgapur plant in West Bengal. Of the Rs 1,000 crore, Rs 350-400 crore has already been invested. Jai Balaji has four integrated steel manufacturing units across West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

At present, the share of value-added products is at 55 per cent, which is expected to increase to 80 per cent in the next 18 months. This is anticipated to reflect in the top line of the company, as the revenue is expected to increase to Rs 9,500-10,000 crore in FY26. In FY23, revenue had stood at Rs 6,125.08 crore.

The focus on value-added products is already evident in the company’s performance. Jai Balaji reported its highest-ever profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 234.60 crore in Q3FY24 on Monday. In Q3FY23, it had stood at Rs 27.91 crore. Revenues from operations stood at Rs 1,538.99 crore in Q3FY24, compared to Rs 1,536.99 crore in Q3FY23.

Jajodia said that the company would chase the bottom line and not the top line. “The growth may be slower, but it will be on a strong foundation.”

For Jai Balaji, the turnaround is like a second coming. Jajodia said that the turnaround of the company was a story of resilience and strategic transformation, turning setbacks into opportunities and reshaping its trajectory for sustained success.

Also Read

First tranche auction of critical and strategic minerals to start on Nov 29

How steelmakers are turning up heat in furnaces for the war on emission

JSW Steel reports 11% rise in consolidated crude steel production in Nov

Digging deeper: Govt expects production of critical minerals in 4 years

India set to acquire five lithium blocks in Argentina spotted by KABIL

Jawa 350 launched in India: Check details on price, engine, and more

Former Credit Suisse wealth executive Sandipan Roy joins Motilal Oswal

Nissan Motor India names Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director

S&P Global Ratings ups long-term issuer credit rating on Vedanta Resources

Medi Assist healthcare IPO subscribed 54% on first day of bidding


The last 10-11 years have been challenging for Jai Balaji. The company was on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) second list of non-performing assets (NPAs) in 2017-18, mandated for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). However, there was a settlement with some banks; a few banks had sold the loans to Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) – Edelweiss and Omkara – which helped save the company from IBC.

Then, last month, it executed a debt agreement for Rs 559 crore with the non-banking financial company (NBFC) Tata Capital Financial Services, to retire the existing debt held with the ARCs. And now, it aims to be net debt-free in 18 months.

Topics : steelmakers Metals & minerals Steel producers Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon