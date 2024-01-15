Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Former Credit Suisse wealth executive Sandipan Roy joins Motilal Oswal

Sandipan Roy will be chief investment officer for the private wealth business, reporting to Ashish Shanker who heads the unit, according to a spokesperson for Motilal Oswal

Credit Suisse

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Preeti Singh and Saikat Das


One of Credit Suisse’s top wealth executives in India has left the bank to join Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Ltd., as competition to manage the country’s growing riches intensifies.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sandipan Roy will be chief investment officer for the private wealth business, reporting to Ashish Shanker who heads the unit, according to a spokesperson for Motilal Oswal. Roy most recently served as director and head of products for Credit Suisse in India, according to his LinkedIn page. Roy didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. 

Credit Suisse is in the midst of a multi-year restructuring after the emergency takeover by larger rival UBS Group AG last year. While Credit Suisse bankers in many regions lost their jobs after the deal, executives in India wealth were considered safe, given that UBS had stepped away from the region years ago. 

India’s affluent are important to UBS’s new playbook. It planned to add private bankers to reach the rich, and hired Ahmad Azeem in August as portfolio manager for equities to build new products for the bank. Young Jin Yee, who joined UBS as co-head of wealth management in Asia-Pacific in June, visited India in October to talk to executives and outline their strategy, according to people familiar with the matter. 

India’s wealth is estimated at $600 billion with an annual growth rate of 12%, according to Julius Baer Group Ltd. The rise in assets has increased competition, and both global and domestic players are ramping up their teams to capture a share of this market. 

Motilal Oswal’s shares have doubled in the past 12 months.

Also Read

Motilal Oswal Financial Services' promoters to donate 10% stake in charity

Motilal Oswal joins the small-cap bandwagon with NFO: All you should know

Real estate pre-sales to show robust growth in FY24: Motilal Oswal report

Credit Suisse flags $2 bn loss as wind-down proceeds after UBS acquisition

SC allows SpiceJet to pay Credit Suisse in instalments over 6 months

Nissan Motor India names Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director

S&P Global Ratings ups long-term issuer credit rating on Vedanta Resources

Medi Assist healthcare IPO subscribed 54% on first day of bidding

Fitch assigns 'BB(EXP)' rating to Shriram Finance's proposed US bonds issue

Hyundai Motor to spend $845 million fixing Talegaon plant bought from GM

Topics : Motilal Oswal Credit Suisse Wealth Management finance sector Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon