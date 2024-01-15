Sensex (    %)
                        
Nissan Motor India names Saurabh Vatsa as Deputy Managing Director

He will report to Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava and support in implementing the company's ongoing transformation roadmap, the automaker said in a statement

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has appointed Saurabh Vatsa as the Deputy Managing Director with immediate effect.
He will report to Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava and support in implementing the company's ongoing transformation roadmap, the automaker said in a statement.
The appointment is reflective of the company's transformation plan to meet the opportunities and challenges ahead for the automotive industry in India, it added.
Vatsa joins Nissan from Stellantis, where he was a member of the Stellantis leadership team and spearheading the Citroen brand since its inception in India.
"His (Vatsa) appointment underpins our commitment to invest USD 600 m USD (Rs 5,300 crore) in India as part of the Alliance and introduce more products for the Indian consumer as part of the transformation plan," Nissan India Operations President Frank Torres said.

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

