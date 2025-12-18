Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Japan's JAPEX buys US tight oil and gas assets in $1.3 billion deal

Japan's JAPEX buys US tight oil and gas assets in $1.3 billion deal

JAPEX will buy VRIH, which holds assets in Colorado and Wyoming, from Verdad Resources Feeder LLC using a mix of its own funds and debt. The transaction is expected to close by the end of Feb 2026

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

The Japanese energy firm has been seeking to become an operator of a US oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) project as it now prioritises oil and gas investment through 2030 over renewables.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan Petroleum Exploration said on Thursday it will acquire Verdad Resources Intermediate Holdings LLC (VRIH), which owns tight oil and gas assets in the US for $1.3 billion in its largest-ever deal. 
JAPEX will buy VRIH, which holds assets in Colorado and Wyoming, from Verdad Resources Feeder LLC using a mix of its own funds and debt. The transaction is expected to close by the end of February 2026. 
The Japanese energy firm has been seeking to become an operator of a US oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) project as it now prioritises oil and gas investment through 2030 over renewables. 
 
The asset currently produces around 35,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of tight oil and gas which JAPEX aims to increase to approximately 50,000 boed around 2030, it said. 
JAPEX said it will continue to pursue expansion and profit sustainability in the US through additional operator asset acquisitions.

Also Read

deeptech, Artificial intelligence, AI

ASK Private Wealth flags AI-led earnings, FII return as 2026 themes

steel, aluminium

AM Green, Mitsui explore potential investment, offtake for green aluminium

Apple, Apple in Japan

Apple makes changes to iOS software in face of stricter Japanese rules

(L-R) Arjun Rao, Founding Partner, Vishesh Rajaram, Founding Partner and Vijay Jacob, General Partner of Speciale Invest

Speciale Invest plans ₹1,400 cr Growth Fund II for India's deep-tech scalepremium

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO of Axis Bank

RBI norms potentially allow capital infusion into Axis Finance: MD & CEOpremium

Over the last year, Japanese companies have stepped up energy purchases, via equity stakes and offtake deals, with the US, aiming both to diversify their supply base as US 
President Donald Trump calls on allies to buy more US energy. 
Japan's announced US LNG purchases this year have reached at least 8.5 million tonnes per year. Japan imported a total of roughly 66 million tons of LNG in 2024.
 

More From This Section

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Reliance Consumer Products acquires majority stake in Udhaiyams Agro

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

Elan Group to invest ₹1,600 cr for ultra luxury housing in Gurugram

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

Nothing raises over $8 million in third community investment round

Hydropower project, dam

Patel Engineering inks pact with Arunachal for restoring Gongri project

Rupee

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group commits ₹15,800 crore capex in West Bengal

Topics : Company News acquisition Japan energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon