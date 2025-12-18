Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nothing raises over $8 million in third community investment round

Nothing raises over $8 million in third community investment round

The round allowed community members to invest at a $1.3 billion valuation, according to a company statement

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

To date, Nothing's total investment in India stands at over $ 200 million. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing on Thursday said it has raised over $8 million (about Rs 72 crore) in its third community investment round, which closed with over 5,000 new investors.

The round allowed community members to invest at a $1.3 billion valuation, according to a company statement.

Nothing's community base now stands at around 13,000 investors who have collectively contributed over $16 million to date.

"Nothing has closed its latest community investment round, raising more than $8 million, and adding over 5,000 new investors to its community from more than 80 countries," the company said.

The latest funding comes on the heels of Nothing's $200 million Series C round in September 2025, led by investors, including Tiger Global, GV, Highland Europe, EQT, and Qualcomm Ventures.

 

Also Read

Rupee

Tata Chemicals raises ₹1,500 crore through private placement of NCDs

Raviteja Dodda, chief executive officer and co-founder of MoEngage

MoEngage raises another $180 million in Series F, offers liquidity to staff

Digantara

Space tech company Digantara raises $50 million in Series B funding

Nikita Khanna and Anmol Ahlawat, Co-Founders, Moxie Beauty

Moxie Beauty raises $15 mn in Series A led by Bessemer Venture Partnerspremium

Sisir Rader Founders (L_R) Urmi Bhambhani, D ... omanath (2nd L), at Sisir Radar's office

Sisir Radar bags $7 million Series A to launch India's private SAR by 2026

Community investment involves people investing money in an early-stage private or unlisted company in exchange for a share, or equity, in that company.

Earlier this year, Nothing announced that CMF, previously its sub-brand, would now operate as an independent subsidiary and establish its global headquarters in India. It plans to make India its base for operations, R&D, and manufacturing.

The company also announced a manufacturing joint venture with Indian electronics manufacturer Optiemus Infracom to make India a global production and export hub for both Nothing and CMF products.

The two partners will invest over $ 100 million (about Rs 887 crore) in the venture, which is expected to create more than 1,800 jobs in India over the next three years.

To date, Nothing's total investment in India stands at over $ 200 million.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hydropower project, dam

Patel Engineering inks pact with Arunachal for restoring Gongri project

steel, aluminium

AM Green, Mitsui explore potential investment, offtake for green aluminium

Rupee

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group commits ₹15,800 crore capex in West Bengal

paytm

RBI clears Paytm arm PPSL as payment aggregator for offline transactions

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of IndiGo

'Worst is behind us, focus on rebuilding': IndiGo CEO's message to staff

Topics : Nothing Investment fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon