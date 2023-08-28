Jet Airways case: NCLAT extends time till Sep 30 for JKC to pay Rs 350 cr

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday extended the time till September 30 for Jalan-Kalrock Consortium for payment of Rs 350 crore to the lenders of the bankrupt Jet Airways.

A three-member NCLAT bench accepted the plea of the consortium to extend the timeline and also for adjustment of Rs 150 crore from performance bank guarantee (PBG) towards payment of Rs 350 crore.

The consortium has submitted an undertaking before the appellate tribunal, in which it had committed to pay Rs 100 crore by August 31, 2023 and another Rs 100 crore by September 30, 2023.

For the rest Rs 150 crore, the consortium had requested the appellate tribunal to encash the PBG submitted for that purpose.

Jalan-Kalrock Consortium had emerged as the winning bidder for the airline, which stopped flying in April 2019 and later underwent an insolvency resolution process.

The NCLAT order is yet to be uploaded on NCLAT website.

Also Read Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit Jet Airways revival: NCLAT to rule on consortium plea against SBI on May 30 Kalrock-Jalan consortium opposes sale of three Jet Airways planes Jet Airways' fate in jeopardy as NCLT deadline for Jalan-Kalrock nears Lenders impeding Jet Airways revival: Jalan Kalrock Consortium to NCLAT Stäubli invests $15 million in Bengaluru facility to expand India footprint Shipping & logistics firm UPS opens India's first tech centre in Chennai Skyroot expects to double its rocket launches amid Chandrayaan-3's success Schaeffler India to fully acquire auto spare parts platform Koovers Jio promises AI to everyone, everwhere and we shall deliver: Mukesh Ambani

Earlier, the consortium was to pay Rs 350 crore to the lenders by August 31 but had sought an extension for making the payment.

The NCLAT on last Monday had reserved its order.

While the consortium emerged as the winning bidder under the insolvency resolution process, the ownership transfer has been hanging fire amid continuing differences between lenders and consortiums.