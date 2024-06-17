Business Standard
Jewels by Preeti aims to open 15 retail stores across India by year-end

This strategic expansion aims to capture a significant share in the offline market by providing last-mile connectivity

Representative Image: The company intends to hire 300 employees to drive its growth strategy. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Diamond manufacturer Jewels by Preeti on Monday said the company is planning to open 15 retail stores across major cities in the country by the end of this year.
This strategic expansion aims to capture a significant share in the offline market by providing last-mile connectivity and cater to the growing demand for trendy and timeless diamonds in India, the company said in a statement.
In the initial stage of expansion, Jewels by Preeti is planning to open seven stores in the metropolitan hubs of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

"It is a pivotal step for us to reach a wider audience, offering astute customers of both the upper and middle classes an abundance of access to purchase top-notch quality diamond jewellery," Jewels by Preeti Founder Preeti Jain said.
The company intends to hire 300 employees to drive its growth strategy, Jain added.

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

