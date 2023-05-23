close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Simple Energy launches 'India fastest' e-scooter with 200 km range

Bengaluru-based raising funds for its product that has got advance bookings for more than 100,000 units in 18 months

Shine Jacob Chennai
Simple One scooter

The scooter will be available in six colour variants, with a 7-inch digital display running Android OS

3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based Simple Energy on Tuesday launched the Simple One electric scooter manufactured at its facility in Shoolagiri, strengthening north-western Tamil Nadu’s Hosur-Krishnagiri-Dharmapuri (HKD) industrial belt as a hub for electric vehicles and ancillary units.
Simple One is the fastest electric scooter in India at a maximum speed of 105 kmph and it has a range of around 212 km, said the company. It has invested around Rs 110 crore in the Shoolagiri facility and has got advance bookings for more than 100,000 units in 18 months, ensuring orders worth Rs 1,500 crore. Delivery will start by the end of May or early July first week. The scooter is priced between Rs 145,000 and Rs 158,000 excluding chargers. Its 750 W portable charger costs Rs 13,000 additionally.

The scooter will be available in six colour variants, with a 7-inch digital display running Android OS with turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, battery and range details, and call alerts.
The company seeks fresh funds for expansion as it works on the launch, founder and chief executive officer Suhas Rajkumar told 'Business Standard' after raising $20 million in February. According to Tracxn, the company has raised $53.5 million in more than seven rounds.

“We are working on a few more variants and will be priced in the Rs 100,000-1,60,000 range. Our current capacity at Shoolagiri facility is around 25,000 units per month, with an annual capacity of 300,000 units. With the rise in demand, we will be able to increase it to 1 million units,” Rajkumar said. The company sees scooter’s over-200 km range and 105 kmph maximum speed will attract customers, saying no other firm in the market has this offering.
“At Shoolagiri, we have invested around Rs 110 crore in the factory and we are still investing. We are trying to increase the capacity for future readiness. We want to be number one in sales in the next 12-14 months and will be investing another Rs 50 crore in the next four quarters,” he said. The company sees its pre-booking, without any major spend on marketing, as a proof of the brand’s success.

Also Read

Ola Electric and Ather Energy's e-scooter prices to include the charger

Ather Energy may venture into making electric motorcycles: Co-founder

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

Zypp Electric to deploy 100,000 more e-scooters for Zomato by 2024

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

Builder.ai gets $250 mn from Qatar Investment Authority, valuation up 1.8x

Go First's suspended board files caveats before SC against aircraft lessors

Tata Group only Indian firm in BCG list of top 50 most innovative firms

Shriram Properties acquires a new project 'Divine City' in Chennai

Average salary in e-commerce, tech start-ups at a five-year low: Report


Simple One said it is the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the country to receive certification for its electric vehicles under AIS 156 Amendment III Phase 2. This ensures safety by designing, constructing, and testing the battery pack and its components, as per government standard.
Asked about the FAME subsidy concerns, Rajkumar said, “The government should consider as we are falling short of target. Subsidy should not be taken away, we are happy to comply with any qualification standard they ask for.”
Topics : E-scooter sales Electric mobility

First Published: May 23 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

JLR partners with TCS to launch its open innovation programme in Israel

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Simple Energy launches 'India fastest' e-scooter with 200 km range

Simple One scooter
3 min read

Builder.ai gets $250 mn from Qatar Investment Authority, valuation up 1.8x

Sachin Dev Duggal, chief wizard and founder of Builder.ai
4 min read

SJVN Q4 profit rises over two-fold to Rs 17 cr, income grows to Rs 582 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Vedanta
2 min read

GQG's Jain raises stake in Adani stocks by 10% to $3.5 bn; to buy more

GQG’s Rajiv Jain
2 min read

Reliance Retail begins layoff as JioMart B2B consolidation starts

Reliance Retail
3 min read

BPCL Q4 results: Net profit rises 159% to Rs 6,478 cr, revenue up 8%

BPCL
2 min read
Premium

72% of CoD bills paid in Rs 2K notes? Zomato tweet a 'marketing ruse'

Money, Rs 2000, 200 notes, Rupees
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon