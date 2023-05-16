close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jio-bp launches diesel that will save of Rs 1.1 lakh per truck yearly

Jio-bp on Tuesday announced the launch of its diesel with Active technology, set to elevate diesel standards for Indian consumers.

IANS New Delhi
BP

4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jio-bp on Tuesday announced the launch of its diesel with Active technology, set to elevate diesel standards for Indian consumers.

The newly launched additivised diesel, available across the company's network will yield annual savings of up to Rs 1.1 lakh per vehicle to truckers owing to (upto) 4.3 per cent improved fuel economy.

This new high performance diesel offering will be available at all Jio-bp outlets and will be offered at regular prices with no additional cost for the first time ever in the Indian market.

Diesel at Jio-bp outlets with Active technology helps reduce the risk of unscheduled maintenance caused by dirt build up and removes existing dirt from critical engine parts and protects against its build up with ongoing use.

It is designed to work across a range of commercial vehicles, and with ongoing use it offers a variety of benefits to drivers and fleet owners. It helps restore and maintain the power of the engine with ongoing use while also reducing the risk of unscheduled vehicle maintenance.

Jio-bp CEO, Harish C. Mehta, said: "While every single customer is important, truckers have always held a special place for Jio-bp. Accounting for over half of truckers' operating costs, we understand the critical impact of fuel on their overall business performance. To ease their concerns around fuel performance and engine maintenance, Jio-bp has worked over multiple years with the best technologists to develop customized additive from scratch. This additive laced high performance diesel is designed specifically for Indian vehicles, on Indian roads, and in Indian driving conditions."

Also Read

Global Surfaces makes stellar debut; zooms 23% over issue price

Global Surfaces IPO opens today: GMP, subscription status, all details here

President Biden offers $450 mn for clean energy projects at coal mines

Govt should scrap windfall profit tax on domestic crude oil: FICCI

India's Russian oil imports cross 1 million barrels a day in December

As HCCB plans to sell its bottling business, senior officials bid adieu

Average stipend pay outs hiked by 2% in India in FY23, Chennai leads

Senior Tesla executives to visit India this week in pivot beyond China

Foxconn lines up Rs 4,110 cr for new Hyderabad plant, 25,000 jobs likely

Shapoorji Pallonji Group taps private credit market to raise $1.6 bn

Dirt can form and build up over time on critical engine parts, particularly fuel injectors which are quite sensitive to it.

Modern trucks with sophisticated fuel injection systems are more susceptible to dirt build up due to their reduced injector hole size. With standard diesel, harmful dirt can build up over time and restrict the holes, which can lead to reduced pick-up, increased fuel consumption and can even lead to higher maintenance cost.

Diesel at Jio-bp with ACTIVE technology is specially designed for Indian vehicles and driving conditions to fight harmful engine dirt and clean the engine as you drive, starting from the very first fill. Our exclusive, internationally developed ACTIVE technology fights dirt in two clever ways:

ACTIVE molecules attach to existing dirt and drag it away from critical engine parts. The dirt mixes with the fuel and is then safely burnt in the engine.

ACTIVE molecules also attach to clean metal surfaces in engines, forming a protective layer which helps stop dirt binding onto the metal.

Diesel at Jio-bp with ACTIVE technology offers up to Rs 1.1 lakh savings per truck per year and a fuel economy benefit of up to 4.3 per cent.

It helps restore and maintain the power or pick up of your engine with ongoing use, helping engine run as the manufacturer intended.

It helps reduce the risk of unscheduled maintenance with ongoing use, keeping trucks running on the road.

It helps reduce the risk of expensive critical engine component failures caused by dirt build up.

It removes existing dirt from critical engine parts and protects against its build up.

It contains an anti-foam agent that helps deliver cleaner, faster, and safer refuelling, so your trucks can spend more time on the road and less time at the pump.

With over 100 years in fuel research, bp's dedicated team of scientists and engineers have a deep understanding of the interactions between fuels and vehicle technology and collaborate closely with the world's leading vehicle manufacturers.

Rigorous testing for the new diesel has been carried out by an accredited and renowned independent global automotive testing agency, Millbrook UTAC in the UK.

The product is especially designed for Indian vehicles and Indian driving and operating conditions.

--IANS

san/ksk

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Fuel diesel

First Published: May 16 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

As HCCB plans to sell its bottling business, senior officials bid adieu

Coca Cola
2 min read

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Indian Oil Corp
2 min read

Bank of Baroda Q4 net profit up 168% at Rs 4,775 cr on healthy NII

Bank of Baroda
2 min read

Average stipend pay outs hiked by 2% in India in FY23, Chennai leads

salary, jobs, employment, check, letter, interview, companies, wage, income
2 min read

Online gaming unicorn MPL forays into Africa, launches its app in Nigeria

MPL, Esports
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read

'Factually baseless': Sebi to SC on probing Adani firms since 2016

Adani
4 min read
Premium

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Qualcomm
3 min read

Tube Investments Q4 results: Net profit rises 74% to Rs 312 crore

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Berger Paints India Q4 results: Net profit falls 15% to Rs 186 crore

Berger Paints
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon