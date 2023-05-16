Shapoorji Pallonji Group taps private credit market to raise $1.6 bn

Discussions are focused on a tenor of three years, with a rate of interest in the double digits, said the people, who declined to be identified because the talks are confidential. The engineering and infrastructure group could pledge some of its shares in Tata Sons to raise the capital, they said.

India’s Shapoorji Pallonji Group is in talks to raise $1.6 billion via a private credit facility, according to people familiar with the matter, as conglomerate controlled by billionaire Shapoor Mistry looks to raise cash.