Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jio Financial Services, BlackRock joint venture sets up broking unit

Jio Financial Services, BlackRock joint venture sets up broking unit

The JV's wholly owned subsidiary will be called Jio BlackRock Broking, which will undertake "the business of broking subject to regulatory approvals"

Jio financial services

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jio Financial Services on Tuesday said its joint venture (JV) with BlackRock—Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers—has incorporated a new unit to undertake broking operations.
 
The JV’s wholly owned subsidiary will be called Jio BlackRock Broking, which will undertake “the business of broking subject to regulatory approvals.”
 
At present, the broking industry is dominated by so-called discount brokers, with the top three players accounting for nearly half of the active industry clients.
 
Reliance Industries-led Jio and global asset manager BlackRock joined hands in 2023. Since then, they have set up units in the mutual fund (MF) and wealth management spaces. In October, their MF JV received in-principle approval from market regulator Sebi.
 

More From This Section

Aditya birla fashion and Retail

Aditya Birla Real Estate Q3 results: Revenue falls 16.7% to Rs 946.21 cr

JoySpoon

Mouth freshener brand JoySpoon's funding round reaches Rs 1.81 crore

AI tech startup funding

Bharat Value Fund Series 3 secures Rs 1,250 cr, eyes Rs 2,500 crore target

Accenture

Accenture, TCS, Infosys, HCLTech top 2025 Brand Finance IT Services ranking

Aircraft seat, Seatbelt, Aeroplane seatbelt, Singapore airlines

JetSetGo partners with SkyDrive, Eve Air for urban air mobility services

Topics : Mutual Fund Jio Financial Services BlackRock joint ventures in India broking

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon