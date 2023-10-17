close
Sensex (0.48%)
66481.60 + 314.67
Nifty (0.50%)
19830.60 + 98.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
6027.65 + 54.40
Nifty Midcap (0.42%)
40759.85 + 169.20
Nifty Bank (0.63%)
44502.65 + 276.75
Heatmap

Jio Financial set to launch suite of loan products to expand footprint

JFS plans to launch auto, home loans and other products, as the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed company seeks to establish itself as a full-service financial services firm in a rapidly growing market

Jio Financial Services

Photo: Bloomberg (Representative Image)

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 11:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's Jio Financial Services JFS plans to launch auto, home loans and other products, as the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed company seeks to establish itself as a full-service financial services firm in a rapidly growing market.
Despite strong growth, penetration of financial investment products in India is low relative to the size of the economy. Ambani is looking to tap into this market after similar disruptive forays into the telecom and retail sectors.
JFS has already launched personal loans for salaried and self-employed individuals in the financial capital of Mumbai and consumer durable loans across 300 stores in India, it said in a presentation to analysts late on Monday, offering a first glimpse into operational details that had largely been vague at the time of its listing in August.
It will now also launch business and merchant loans for self-employed individuals, it said.
The company's insurance broking arm has also partnered with 24 insurance companies, while its payments bank division, which relaunched savings account and bill payment services, plans to launch debit cards.
Betting on technology and artificial intelligence to be its "growth differentiator", the company is also working on an app to carry its products.
JFS' first earnings report after being carved out of parent Reliance Industries and listed on the stock exchanges showed second-quarter profit doubled from the previous three months.
Shares of the company rose as much as 3.7% in early trading, before paring some of the gains to trade 2% higher.
Jio Financial, which has tied up with U.S. asset manager BlackRock to launch asset management services in India, listed at a sharp discount. The stock was down about 14%, as of Monday's close.
JFS is likely to take a "balanced approach to growth," Jefferies analysts said, adding that they see limited risk for rival Bajaj Finance and other leading retail banks.

Also Read

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 cr on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

Reliance seeks shareholder nod to appoint Ambani as head for another 5 yrs

After retail, telecom, Ambani casts eye on fin services, new energy biz

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

WI vs IND: Mukesh Kumar rewarded with ODI debut for good showing in Tests

Maruti to pay $1.54 billion in stock to Suzuki Motor for local plant

Space-tech startup Agnikul Cosmos raises Rs 200 crore, eyes expansion

Ambani's youngest son, Anant, faces proxy firms' pushback on board seat

Meesho sees record 16 mn new app installs during Mega Blockbuster sale

Godrej Interio aims Rs 450 crore revenue from north India by FY26

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jio Financial Services Jio network Reliance Jio Infocomm Mukesh Ambani

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveSame-Sex Marriage VerdictGold-Silver PriceOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon