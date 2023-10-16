close
Sensex (-0.17%)
66166.93 -115.81
Nifty (-0.10%)
19731.75 -19.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.29%)
5973.25 + 17.15
Nifty Midcap (0.21%)
40590.65 + 84.50
Nifty Bank (-0.14%)
44225.90 -62.05
Heatmap

Godrej Interio aims Rs 450 crore revenue from north India by FY26

Besides, it also looks to almost double its market share in the organised furniture sector in Delhi-NCR, the biggest market in north zone, within the next three years, the company said

Godrej Interio promotes its furniture | Image: Godrej

Godrej Interio promotes its furniture | Image: Godrej

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Godrej Interio, a leading furniture and interior solutions brand, said it aims to generate Rs 450 crore revenue from northern India by FY26.
Besides, it also looks to almost double its market share in the organised furniture sector in Delhi-NCR, the biggest market in north zone, within the next three years, said a statement from the company, owned by Godrej Group flagship company Godrej & Boyce.
The company is expanding its sales network in the northern market, adding 15 new stores in current fiscal, taking the total number of stores to 35 across the northern market.
"At present, we have 18 per cent market share of the organised furniture sector in Delhi-NCR, and we intend to attain a 35 per cent share within the next three years. We aim to generate revenue of around Rs 450 crore from northern India by FY26," said Godrej Interio Senior Vice President (B2C) Dev Sarkar.
Moroever, with the introduction of specialised home furniture and home storage solutions, the company is strengthening its footprint across Delhi-NCR in this fiscal, he added.
"As the home furniture market in Delhi-NCR experiences a steady annual growth of over 15 per cent, with a noticeable surge in demand for bedroom furniture, living room furniture, modular kitchens, home storages, mattresses and interiors standalone residences, we are poised to capitalise on these emerging trends and expand our market presence," he said.
It is expecting 30 per cent growth in sales during the festive period, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Godrej Properties aims to sell record Rs 14,000 cr in FY24: Pirojsha Godrej

Godrej Properties sells around 670 flats worth over Rs 2K cr in Noida

Godrej Properties Q1FY24 results: Net profit at Rs 121 cr; revenue up 44%

Sales weak in Q1; will meet Rs 14k cr target in FY24: Godrej Prop chairman

Godrej Consumer Products to set up new Rs 515 crore plant in Tamil Nadu

War cry for 50%: Maruti's rise to number 1 in SUVs is the result of rejig

India should look at making niche, medium-sized vessels: Cochin Shipyard MD

Bitcoin gives up gains after BlackRock denies ETF approval report

TPREL & Endurance Tech to set up 12.5 MW captive solar plant in Maharashtra

Jio Financial Services' net profit doubles sequentially in Sept quarter

Topics : Godrej Interio growth Earnings growth

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Gaza warLatest News LiveFederal Bank Q2 resultsAUS vs SL LIVE SCOREOYO Festive DiscountApple Festival Season OffersBank of Maharashtra Q2 resultsPunit Patel | Zydus

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon