Jio tries to woo Airtel users on V-day with classic 'call me' pickup line

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Reliance Jio has picked a playful banter with Airtel on social media on Valentine's Day, asking the customers of the rival telco not to ignore "red" flags in their relationship, dishing out the flirtatious 'call me' pick up line.
In reply, Airtel shared its campaign "Sab Kuch Try Karo, Fir Sahi Chuno" (Try everything, then choose right).
"Dear @airtelindia users, This Valentine's, don't ignore the 'RED' flags in your relationship. It's time to move on from your 'Ex'-stream. Here's my number 60008-60008. Call me maybe," Reliance Jio said on X.
Jio often comes out with banter on the eve of Valentine's Day.
While earlier it used to tag Vodafone Idea, the company this time directed towards its rival Airtel only.
Airtel customers took the opportunity and posted their complaints like the network issue they are facing.
Reliance Jio replied to most of the customers who posted complaints against Airtel.
"What better day than Valentine's to find your true love?" Jio tweeted when a customer posted that he wants to port out of Airtel to Jio.
Social media users claiming to be Jio customers also posted about the network issues they experienced.
"Dear @reliancejio ... your network is so slow ...I can't even send a message in WhatsApp... forget about using social media apps...I am thinking to switch to @airtelindia ...Even after raising complaints there is no improvement...very bad service in Kendrapada, Odisha," a person posted on X and got a reply from Airtel to join its network.

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

