Airtel launches 14 stores in Pune, to display entire range of offerings

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jan 29 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has launched 14 next-gen company-owned stores in Pune, which will be a one-stop-shop for all its offerings.
In a release, the company said the stores will display the entire range of Airtel's offerings, including Xstream, Xsafe, and 5G Plus.
The store staff, referred to as 'Airtel Friends', are trained to address and resolve customer queries across the telecom operator's portfolio, including mobile, broadband, and DTH.
The new Airtel stores have been opened up in Pashan, Phursungi, Pimple Gurav, Dighi, BT Kawde Road, Dhayri, Sangvi, Keshav Nagar, Chikali, Lohegaon, Bhosari, Wadgaon Sheri, Nigdi, and Katraj Kondwa.
"...Maharashtra continues to be a big focus market for us and we will continue to invest in this market," said George Mathen, CEO-Maharashtra, Bharti Airtel.
The 14 new stores add to the existing count of 29 stores in the city.

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

