Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Vedanta's parent may sell $1 billion worth shares to GQG Partners: Report

Saddled with $6.4 bn in outstanding debt, including $4.5 bn payment due by fiscal 2025, Vedanta Resources has been attempting to shore up finances, including through recent debt restructuring

Vedanta

GQG Partners had raised its stake in billionaire Gautam Adani-owned Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone in August last year

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vedanta Resources, the parent of Indian miner Vedanta Ltd, may sell about $1 billion worth shares in the company to investment firm GQG Partners via block deals, television channel ET Now reported on Wednesday citing sources.
Vedanta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Saddled with $6.4 billion in outstanding debt, including a $4.5 billion payment due by fiscal 2025, Vedanta Resources has been attempting to shore up its finances, including through a recent debt restructuring.
Group Chairman Anil Agarwal has made several bids to trim debt, including an unsuccessful attempt to take the company private in 2020 and plans to split Vedanta into six companies.
GQG Partners had raised its stake in billionaire Gautam Adani-owned Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone in August last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Who are rat hole miners and how do they work?

Hindustan Zinc will ramp up production of zinc to 1.5 mn tonnes: Chairman

Biden plan would overhaul 151-year-old mining law, make firms pay royalties

Rajiv Jain-led GQG's $10 billion India bet has winning picks beyond Adani

New regulations to boost mineral mining and revenue sharing in India

SC proposes to inspect closed Vedanta group's copper plant in Tamil Nadu

NCLAT stays NCLT ruling in Dream 11 case, bars IRP actions until Feb 23

UpGrad's founder blames Raveendran, investors for current state of Byju's

Automotive supplier ZF Group inaugurates new manufacturing unit in TN

Tata Nexon secures 5-star rating in latest Global NCAP crash tests

Topics : Stock Market Vedanta Markets Mining industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon