Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / JSW Green Mobility gets 636 acre land for Maharashtra manufacturing plant

JSW Green Mobility gets 636 acre land for Maharashtra manufacturing plant

The administration has issued 636 acres of land to JSW Green Mobility company in the Bikdin node. The land allotment certificate was issued online by the Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited

JSW Group

The company will commence its work soon. | Photo: Company website

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vehicle manufacturer JSW Green Mobility has been allotted 636 acres of land in the Bidkin node of AURIC city and the plant will go into production in the next 12 to 18 months, an official said.

After allotting 827 acres of land to Toyota Kirloskar Motors Private Limited, the administration has issued land to another vehicle production company in the Bidkin node of AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The administration has issued 636 acres of land to JSW Green Mobility company in the Bikdin node. The land allotment certificate was issued online by the Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL) on Thursday, an official said.

 

The company will establish an electric car manufacturing unit on 546 acres of the allotted land. Apart from this, the company will also produce commercial vehicles in the area of 90 acres. The company will invest Rs 27,200 crore here, which will create 5,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs, a release said on Thursday.

The company will commence its work soon and will go into production in the next 12 to 18 months, an MITL official told PTI.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

JSW

JSW MG Motor India unveils India's first high-voltage second-life battery

MG Motor

JSW MG Motor, Vision Mechatronics join hands to redefine EV batteries

Vidyut partners with JSW MG Motor India

Vidyut, JSW MG Motor India launch battery-as-a-service for passenger EVs

JSW

'JSW group not withdrawing Rs 40,000 crore EV project from Odisha'

JSW

JSW group moves Rs 40,000 crore EV initiative to Maharashtra from Odisha

Topics : JSW JSW Group manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon