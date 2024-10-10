Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Ratan Tata-Cyrus Mistry feud: Public fallout alters historic alliance

Ratan Tata-Cyrus Mistry feud: Public fallout alters historic alliance

With new leaders like Noel Tata and Shapoor Mistry emerging, old-timers say the families could reassess their relationship

File photo of Cyrus Mistry with Ratan Tata

File photo of Cyrus Mistry with Ratan Tata (Photo: PTI)

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The acrimonious fallout between Ratan Tata, Tata Group’s patriarch, and his successor, Cyrus Mistry, after Mistry’s dismissal from the Tata Sons board in 2016, altered the decades-old alliance between the Tata and Mistry families.

With new leaders like Noel Tata and Shapoor Mistry emerging, both families could well reassess their relationship to guide the Tata Group’s future, say old-timers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Both families belong to India’s small Parsi community of roughly 60,000. The Tata Group traces its origins to Jamsetji Tata, Ratan Tata’s great-grandfather, who launched a textile trading business in 1868 and later established India’s first steel plant in Jamshedpur in Eastern India, a hydroelectric plant under Tata Power, and Mumbai’s iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
 

Meanwhile, the billionaire Mistry family founded Shapoorji Pallonji & Company in 1865, a now-global entity with a footprint across engineering, construction, and infrastructure. 

Over the years, the two families worked closely, with the Mistrys acquiring an 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons — the holding company of the $165 billion Tata empire. The rest of Tata Sons shares were owned by Tata Trusts, (which owns 66 per cent) and other Tata group companies, besides members of the family.

More From This Section

Cafe Coffee Day, Coffee Day Enterprises

NFRA slaps penalty of Rs 2 crore on Coffee Day auditors, bars CAs

steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel

JSW Steel partners with BHP, Carbon Clean to work on capture technology

Varun Alagh

Market, consumers best teachers for biz growth: Mamaearth co-founder

PremiumAir India

Tata Group-owned Air India places order for 85 planes with Airbus

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

TCS begins process for FY26 campus hiring; adds 11,000 in H1 FY25

In 2011, after a global search, Cyrus Mistry, the younger son of Pallonji Mistry, was named the next Tata Group chairman. He assumed the role in 2012 after Ratan Tata’s retirement at age 75. Until then, the Mistrys seldom talked about their investment in Tata Sons, and Pallonji Mistry was often described as the phantom of Bombay House – Tata group’s iconic headquarters in Mumbai.

Cyrus Mistry’s appointment made him the second chairman without the Tata surname, a historic shift in the group’s century-long history. It surprised many.

Four years later, in October 2016, the Tata Sons board again sprung a surprise by deciding to remove Mistry as chairman. 

Mistry, who then stated he was working to address the Tata Group’s “legacy issues,” including its struggling international steel manufacturing business, Tata Motors' small car project, and its massive loss-making telecom ventures. These projects were initiated by Tata himself, and the public allegations did not go down well at Bombay House. This ultimately led to a legal battle between the two families with Mistry moving the court against his removal.

The conflict between the two families continued until 2021, when the Supreme Court ruled that Mistry’s dismissal by Tata Sons board was legal. The top court also upheld Tata Sons' regulations on minority shareholder rights, thus rendering the Mistry family's shares illiquid unless approved by the company.

Mistry died in a car accident near Mumbai in September 2022. Meanwhile, Tata, who was ailing for some time, remained the chairman of the powerful Tata Trusts, focusing on philanthropy till his last day.

Also Read

Loan

LIVE: Fema authority orders confiscation of Rs 252 cr assets of Chinese-controlled loan app

Ratan Tata

Bengal Inc mourns demise of Ratan Tata, expresses admiration for his legacy

Ratan Tata

Maha Cabinet passes resolution urging Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata extraordinary leader who encouraged others: Tata Steel MD

Ratan Tata

The Tata effect on Indian sports: Ratan Tata's demise mourned by fraternity

Topics : Ratan Tata Cyrus Mistry Shapoor Mistry Tata group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 9:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon