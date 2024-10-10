Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / NFRA slaps penalty of Rs 2 crore on Coffee Day auditors, bars CAs

NFRA slaps penalty of Rs 2 crore on Coffee Day auditors, bars CAs

NFRA found that the auditors deliberately chose to shy away from their statutory duty to report the fraud and protect the public interest

Cafe Coffee Day, Coffee Day Enterprises

| Photo: WikiMedia Commons

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) on Thursday slapped a penalty of Rs 2 crore on the statutory auditor and Rs 15 lakh on two chartered accountants for professional misconduct in the audit of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited (CDEL) in FY2019-20.

“Despite having all material on record and having access to books of account and records of all subsidiaries of CDEL, the auditors did little in terms of audit procedures to alleviate the risk of material misstatement and fraud,” the NFRA order said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


NFRA found that the auditors deliberately chose to shy away from their statutory duty to report the fraud and protect the public interest.
 

NFRA was suo moto examining the matter after an investigation report regarding the diversion of funds worth Rs 3,535 crore from seven subsidiary companies of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited to Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estate Limited (MACEL) was shared with them by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

NFRA had started an investigation into CDEL based on the information from Sebi in 2022.

The regulator found that MACEL, which is the promoter entity, was used as a conduit to transfer funds from CDEL subsidiaries to the personal account of V G Siddhartha, the then chairman of CDEL, his relatives, and entities controlled by him.

In FY19-20, VGS expired and the diversion of funds was exposed.
 

More From This Section

PremiumAir India

Tata Group-owned Air India places order for 85 planes with Airbus

Modi, Narendra Modi, Ratan Tata

When 'CM Modi' brought Nano to Gujarat with a 1 word SMS to Ratan Tata

construction labour worker

NBCC arm gets Rs 1,000 crore contract to develop Gondwana University campus

Myntra

Myntra Big Fashion Festival registers record 627 million user visits

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

TCS begins process for FY26 campus hiring; adds 11,000 in H1 FY25

In August, the regulator had slapped a penalty of Rs 10 crore on the audit firm BSR & Associates LLP and barred two chartered accountants with a Rs 75 lakh penalty for lapses in the audit of CDEL, which runs the Cafe Coffee Day chain.

In its latest order, NFRA said that Venkatesh & Co. accepted the audit engagement as statutory auditor of CDEL for FY2019-20 without first performing mandatory procedures and started audit activities even before obtaining a no-objection certificate from the resigning auditor, BSR & Associates.

NFRA in its Thursday order has debarred the two chartered accountants involved in the audit for a period of ten years and five years, respectively, from being appointed as an auditor or internal auditor or from undertaking any audit in respect of financial statements or internal audit of the functions and activities of any company or body corporate.

Also Read

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will soon seek comments from Big Five audit companies and share its second draft inspection report assessing whether they have incorporated the suggestions it made in the last financial year, accordin

NFRA aims to adopt best global accounting, auditing standards: Chairman

PremiumThe National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will soon seek comments from Big Five audit companies and share its second draft inspection report assessing whether they have incorporated the suggestions it made in the last financial year, accordin

NFRA to seek views from Big 5 audit cos on second draft inspection report

Audit

ICAI at loggerheads with NFRA on proposed revision of audit standards

Reliance Capital

NFRA slaps fine of Rs 4.5 cr on auditors for Reliance Capital audit lapses

construction, Economy, Building

Top eight listed developers pare debt by 54% in Q1 FY25, says report

Topics : NFRA Indian Auditory auditors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon