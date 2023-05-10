JSW Infrastructure files DRHP with Sebi, plans to raise Rs 2,800-cr via IPO

In its filing, JSW Infra said it will use the proceeds to retire debt and fund infrastructure expansion projects across the country. The company has an installed capacity of 153 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) at its terminals in various ports.

JSW Infrastructure, the ports’ business arm of the JSW Group, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a Rs 2,800-crore initial public offering (IPO). This makes it the third company of the group that aims to go public.