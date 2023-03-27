Mamaearth denies claims of IPO withdrawal, expects SEBI nod by next month



Earlier in the day, a report by Reuters said that the company has delayed its IPO due to unfavourable market conditions. Mamaearth's parent company, Honasa Consumer Ltd, filed IPO documents in December 2022 with plans to raise between $200 million to $300 million through the issuance of new equity and an offer to sell some existing shares. Indian skincare firm Mamaearth on Monday refuted the claims that it is withdrawing its initial public offering (IPO). In an interview with CNBC-TV18, the company's co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Varun Alagh said the company is moving ahead with its IPO plan.



The company is backed by investors such as Sequoia Capital, and Belgium's Sofina and is now in a "wait and watch mode", the Reuters report said, quoting sources. It was due to the turbulence in stock markets globally amid worries about the financial health of banks. The company's valuation was estimated to be up to $3 billion.



After the approval, Mamaearth will get 12 months to file the IPO. They will also be discussing the valuation of the company during that period. Alagh said that the reports were "baseless and unfounded". He added that the company expects Sebi's nod to its red herring prospectus by next month.

