Home / Companies / News / Belrise Industries to acquire H-One India to expand production capacity

Belrise Industries to acquire H-One India to expand production capacity

The move is aimed at expanding Belrise's design and manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its position as a supplier of chassis systems and body-in-white parts in the Indian automotive market

Belrise Industries

The acquisition will also broaden Belrise's customer base as well as increase product diversification within its existing customers. Image: X@BadveGroup

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO-bound auto components maker Belrise Industries on Friday announced the acquisition of the Indian arm of Japanese firm H-One Co.

The move is aimed at expanding Belrise's design and manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its position as a supplier of chassis systems and body-in-white parts in the Indian automotive market, the company said.

Belrise, however, did not disclose the deal size.

H-One India, the Indian subsidiary of H-One Co, is involved in the design and manufacturing of high-tensile steel components and high-tensile tool development for two and four-wheelers.

High-tensile steel components are crucial for light-weighting, enhancing vehicle safety, fuel efficiency, and overall performance.

 

Through this acquisition, Belrise said it aims to enhance its production capacity and logistical efficiency by leveraging H-One India's two manufacturing facilities in North India and integrating the acquired company's core technological capabilities.

H-One India's clientele includes multiple marquee Indian and Japanese four and two-wheeler OEMs.

The acquisition will also broaden Belrise's customer base as well as increase product diversification within its existing customers.

X-B4 Advisory and Desai & Diwanji exclusively advised Belrise on this transaction, it added.

In March, Belrise Industries received Sebi's go-ahead to raise Rs 2,150 crore through initial share-sales.

Sebi received preliminary IPO documents from the firm in November, and issued its observations during February 25 to 28.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Auto part makers Auto parts initial public offering (IPO)

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

