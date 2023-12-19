Sensex (    %)
                        
Jubilant FoodWorks appoints Suman Hegde as exec VP, chief financial officer

Hedge has over 20 years of experience and held leadership positions in the finance function

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 3:11 PM IST

Jubilant FoodWorks, master franchisee of Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Suman Hegde as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company.
The board of JFL, in its meeting held on Tuesday, approved the appointment of Hedge, who is presently working with the leading FMCG maker Hindustan Unilever as Vice President of Finance Beauty, Wellbeing & Personal Care, South Asia.
Hedge's appointment is effective from March 1, 2024, said a statement from JFL, which is also a master franchisee of leading QSR brands such as Fried Chicken brand Popeyes and Hong's Kitchen.
Commenting on the development, JFL CEO & MD Sameer Khetarpal said: "As a leader, she brings high-quality experience in customer-first thinking, ability to partner with businesses and lead high-performing teams. The appointment is in line with the company's strategic priority of building a solid yet diverse foundation of people and culture."

Hedge has over 20 years of experience and held leadership positions in the finance function.
She is a Chartered Accountant and MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.
In India, JFL operates a network of 1,888 Domino's stores across 397 cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jubilant FoodWorks Jubilant Foodwork Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd Domino's Pizza

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 3:11 PM IST

