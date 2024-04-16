Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Juniper Green commissions 25.2 MW capacity of its 70 MW wind energy project

The project has been commissioned almost nine months before the scheduled commercial date of operation, the company said in a statement

wind energy

The initiative will supply power to about 45,440 households, showcasing Juniper Green Energy's role in promoting renewable energy adoption.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi-NCR based Juniper Green Energy on Tuesday announced commissioning of 25.2 MW capacity of its 70-MW wind power project.
The project has been commissioned almost nine months before the scheduled commercial date of operation, the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The operational 25.2 MW is part of the project's progressive rollout, it said.
This project will deliver power under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with GUVNL at a tariff of Rs 2.90, aligning with efforts to provide cost-effective and environmentally responsible energy solutions, as per the statement.
The project is expected to produce around 230 MUs (million units) of electricity per year, aiding in Gujarat's renewable energy efforts and reducing carbon emissions by an estimated 2,13,055 tonnes annually.
The initiative will supply power to about 45,440 households, showcasing Juniper Green Energy's role in promoting renewable energy adoption.
Juniper Green Energy CEO Naresh Mansukhani said, "I am immensely proud of the strides we are making in renewable energy and look forward to continuing this path with the unwavering spirit and innovation that characterise our team."

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer and operator of solar, wind and hybrid power projects.
The company is part of the AT Group, which has an asset portfolio of about USD 2.5 billion with global investments in renewable energy, residential and commercial real estate, hospitality, etc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Wind energy energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEJio Financial ServicesTesla Lays-offChina Q1 GDPIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon