Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Apollo Tyres gets Rs 2.06 crore tax demand from Tamil Nadu officials

The Deputy Commissioner (CT), Tamil Nadu has passed an order under GST Act demanding GST and levying consequential penalty of Rs 2.06 crore, Apollo Tyres said in a regulatory filing

Apollo strives to build brands

"The company will file appeal before appellate authority in due course," Apollo Tyres said, adding that there is no material impact on its financial, operation or other activities due to the issue.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apollo Tyres Ltd on Tuesday said it has received tax demand and penalty of Rs 2.06 crore from GST authority in Tamil Nadu over availing of input tax credit and other issues.
The Deputy Commissioner (CT), Tamil Nadu has passed an order under GST Act demanding GST and levying consequential penalty of Rs 2.06 crore, Apollo Tyres said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The matter is a dispute regarding availment of ITC and other issues, it added.
"The company will file appeal before appellate authority in due course," Apollo Tyres said, adding that there is no material impact on its financial, operation or other activities due to the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu Apollo Tyres

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEJio Financial ServicesTesla Lays-offChina Q1 GDPIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon