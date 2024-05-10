Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kalyan Jewellers Q4 results: PAT rises 97%, operational revenue up 34%

The jewellery retailer's PAT stood at Rs 69.79 crore in the year-ago period, Kalyan Jewellers said in a regulatory filing

Kalyan Jewellers

This represents a payout in excess of Rs 120 crore, more than 20 per cent of the net profit generated during FY24, the company added.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kalyan Jewellers on Friday reported a 97 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 137.49 crore during the March quarter.
The jewellery retailer's PAT stood at Rs 69.79 crore in the year-ago period, Kalyan Jewellers said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Consolidated revenue from operations of the company grew 34 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 4,534.93 crore as against Rs 3,381.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.2 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders.
This represents a payout in excess of Rs 120 crore, more than 20 per cent of the net profit generated during FY24, the company added.
"We completed an excellent financial year and have started the new year on a strong note despite continuing volatility in gold prices. We are witnessing encouraging momentum in consumer demand, especially around the wedding purchases during the current quarter and Akshaya Tritiya," Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.
Shares of the company on Friday closed at 410.85, up 3.37 per cent on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kalyan Jewellers Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon