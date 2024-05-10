Ola Electric commences deliveries of its mass-market S1 X scooters

Ola Electric announced the commencement of deliveries of the all-new S1 X range in multiple cities across the country. Launched in three battery configurations—2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh—the S1 X caters to users with different range requirements and marks the company’s entry into the mass-market segment, with prices starting from Rs 69,999 (ex-showroom).

The firm stated that the affordable price points, coupled with an 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty at no extra cost, make the S1 X scooters attractive electric vehicle (EV) propositions available in the market currently.

“With S1 X, we eliminate high upfront costs as one of the key barriers affecting the adoption of EVs,” said Anshul Khandelwal, chief marketing officer, Ola Electric Technologies. “Our entry into the mass-market portfolio helps us widen our target customer base, enabling an increasing number of current and potential two-wheeler (2W) users to join India’s rapidly evolving EV landscape.”

Ola Electric has recently announced new prices for its S1 X portfolio. Available in three battery configurations (2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh), the scooter is priced at Rs 69,999 (introductory price), Rs 84,999, and Rs 99,999, respectively. Additionally, the company also revised the prices of the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+ to Rs 1,29,999, Rs 1,04,999, and Rs 84,999, respectively.

The S1 X range comes with the requested physical key and caters to customers with different range requirements. The S1 X offers an International Data Corporation (IDC)-certified range of 190 km, 143 km, and 95 km in 4 kWh, 3 kWh, and 2 kWh variants, respectively. The scooter comes with a 6 kW motor and offers a quick acceleration of 0-40 km/h in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 90 km/h in the 4 kWh and 3 kWh variants, and 4.1 seconds and 85 km/h in the 2 kWh variant. The scooter has three modes (Eco, Normal, and Sports), and riders can switch between them seamlessly according to their riding requirements.

Ola Electric offers an 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty for the entire range of products at no extra cost. This is a move that Ola Electric believes addresses one of the barriers to EV adoption by extending the lifespan of the vehicles. Customers can also opt for an add-on warranty and increase the upper limit of kilometres travelled up to 1,00,000 km at Rs 4,999 and up to 1,25,000 km at Rs 12,999. Ola Electric has also introduced a portable fast charger accessory of 3 kW, available for purchase at Rs 29,999.