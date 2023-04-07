Reliance Capital resolution process deadline likely to be extended again



Three bidders—Torrent, Hinduja, Oaktree—are still in talks with the committee of creditors (CoC) on certain issues they have raised. The deadline for the resolution process ends on April 16. A second round of auction for the bankrupt company, scheduled April 11, is likely to be postponed by another one week till all issues raised by bidders are resolved, said a banking source.



In the first round of auction on December 21 last year, Torrent emerged as the highest bidder by offering Rs 8,650 crore for Reliance Capital’s assets. The CoC then decided to hold another auction to maximise the value of the assets, prompting Torrent to go to the Supreme Court. Bidders are seeking more transparency from the CoC for the next round of auction and have demanded that a separate e-portal be created on the extended challenge mechanism.

Also Read Hinduja Global Solutions approves buyback of 6 mn shares at Rs 1,700 each Hinduja sweetens offer for RCap to counter Torrent group's winning bid Hinduja group, Torrent, Piramal, Oaktree, bid for Reliance Capital Decision to end family feud will not impact businesses: Dheeraj Hinduja Distressed funds including Oaktree Capital scoop up Adani Group bonds Twitter to show 50% less ads with better visibility to Blue subscribers Byju's lenders ready for loan restructuring but want $200 prepayment SFL's powertrain components division receives General Motors award Samsung Electronics cuts memory chip production as profit declines Meta releases AI model 'SAM,' can identify items within photographs

The lenders to Reliance Capital plan to extend the deadline to complete the resolution process to the end of May after litigation by one bidder.