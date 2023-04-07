close

SFL's powertrain components division receives General Motors award

This is the tenth time that SFL has received the Supplier of the Year award, underlining the company's dedication to delivering quality products that exceed GM's expectations

BS Reporter Chennai
Sundram Fasteners

Sundram Fasteners (Photo: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 10:33 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Sundram Fasteners Ltd's (SFL) powertrain components division received the prestigious Supplier of the Year award from General Motors (GM) at its 31st Annual Supplier of the Year awards.
This marks the tenth time that SFL has received the award, underlining the company's dedication to delivering quality products that exceed GM's expectations, it said in a statement.

SFL's range of products includes key automotive components from fasteners to transmission shafts, pumps and assemblies, and radiator caps, among others. This award recognises global suppliers that distinguish themselves by fulfilling GM's requirements, which in turn provides customers with innovative technologies of the highest quality.
“Our long-standing association with GM has been built on a foundation of mutual trust, collaboration, and an unyielding focus on delivering exceptional quality and customer satisfaction. This prestigious recognition is a source of inspiration and encouragement for us to continue pushing boundaries.  We express our deepest gratitude to General Motors for this honor and remain steadfast in our commitment to driving excellence in all that we do,” said Arathi Krishna, managing director, Sundram Fasteners.

"We are thrilled to recognise these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry," said Jeff Morrison, GM vice-president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team.”
Winners of the Supplier of the Year awards were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Parameters for evaluation included product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care and aftersales, and logistics.

Sundram Fasteners has been a supplier to General Motors for over three decades, providing critical components such as transmission shafts, radiator caps, and pumps and assemblies for use in well-known GM brands such as Cadillac, GMC, and Chevrolet. 
Topics : Sundram Fasteners | General Motors

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 10:18 AM IST

