Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Oyo speeds up IPO plans as Ritesh Agarwal's debt repayment date looms

Oyo speeds up IPO plans as Ritesh Agarwal's debt repayment date looms

Creditors, including Mizuho Financial Group Inc insist that founder Ritesh Agarwal pay off the dues for $383 million he borrowed

Oyo founder, Ritesh Agarwal

Late last year, Agarwal infused about Rs 830 crore ($95 million) in the company through his Singapore-based investment firm. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Anto Antony and Sankalp Phartiyal
 
India’s Oyo Hotels is speeding up plans for an initial public offering, as an important year-end debt repayment deadline approaches.
 
Creditors, including Mizuho Financial Group Inc., insist that founder Ritesh Agarwal pay off the dues for $383 million he borrowed — part of a multibillion-dollar loan package — if the startup doesn’t have an IPO by October, people familiar with the matter said. Lenders want clear visibility on Agarwal’s liquidity and will potentially allow him to delay the repayment until 2027 only if Oyo lists this year, they said, asking not to be named as the matter is private.
 
 
Agarwal, 31, borrowed $2.2 billion in 2019, with a guarantee from backer SoftBank Group Corp.’s boss Masayoshi Son, to increase his stake in Oyo and gain more strategic control over a company he built in his teens. That loan was restructured in 2022, and Agarwal is yet to pay back its first tranche, the people said.
 
Oyo, once one of SoftBank’s most prominent investees, has explored a stock-market debut for years — until Covid-19 wiped out once-stellar growth. The startup has now begun discussions with bankers for an IPO valuing the firm at as much as $5 billion, the people said. SoftBank is its largest shareholder with a stake of more than 40 per cent. Agarwal, whose previous plans to list Oyo floundered, owns more than 30 per cent.

Also Read

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal explains why he cleans hotel washrooms

Oyo hotel

Oyo-owned European holiday home brand 'DanCenter' debuts in India

Q3 result

OYO Q3 results: PAT rises nearly 6 times to Rs 166 cr, revenue up 31%

Oyo

OYO to invest £50 million in the UK for 3 years to expand premium hotels

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

OYO to invest Rs 539.57 crore in UK to expand premium hotel portfolio

 
Agarwal’s family office, when asked for a comment, said Oyo’s IPO plan “whenever it’s decided would consider its strong net profits” for the year through March 2024 and “expected strong year” ending March 2025.
 
“A lot of the information regarding the financing arrangement and the so-called restructuring is completely incorrect and just speculation or rumor-mongering,” it said. “The speculated valuation is also separated from reality and lower than the secondary transactions that we are aware of.”
 
SoftBank representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. Mizuho representatives also didn’t respond.
 
Agarwal founded Oyo, India’s answer to Airbnb Inc., in 2013 after dropping out of college. He soon won the backing of SoftBank’s Son, who mentored the young entrepreneur and urged him to rapidly expand in markets like Japan and the US — with disastrous consequences. The Covid-19 pandemic also hammered Oyo’s business that rests on cheap hotels for price-sensitive customers. The upstart’s troubles — including its losses on aggressive overseas expansion and legal disputes — epitomize India’s venture-funding-fueled boom that fizzled as investors turned their focus on profitability.
 
Oyo has made a gradual recovery after coronavirus infections subsided and the world opened up — it eked out a small profit for the fiscal year through March 2024 as sales recovered.
 
Late last year, Agarwal infused about Rs 830 crore ($95 million) in the company through his Singapore-based investment firm.
 

More From This Section

Suzlon

Suzlon secures 204.75 MW wind energy order from Jindal Renewables

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance says oil ministry raised $2.81 bn demand in ONGC gas dispute case

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

CM Yogi orders FIR against Ansal Group, assures homebuyers protection

Paypal

PayPal-backed Mintoak strikes India's 1st e-rupee deal, worth $3.5 mn

PremiumOla Electric, OLA

Ola Electric likely to lay off over 1,000 employees to reduce losses

Topics : OYO Hotels & Homes Oyo initial public offering IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA Inter Results 2025 OutNAPS Global India IPODhananjay Munde resignsWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon