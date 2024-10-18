Business Standard
Karnataka plans 1-2% levy on aggregator platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Uber

The levy of such a fee is part of the Karnataka government's draft notification on the Platform-based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2024

Aneeka Chatterjee
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

The Government of Karnataka is planning to levy a fee of about 1-2 per cent on aggregator platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, Uber, etc.

According to a Government of Karnataka source, no definite decision has been made yet. The announcement could come following a sub-committee meeting next week.

“There is a sub-committee meeting scheduled for the coming week. It will be decided in the sub-committee meeting,” said a Government of Karnataka source. “No government order is out yet on this issue,” he clarified.

The levy of such a fee is part of the Karnataka government’s draft notification on the Platform-based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2024.
 

Companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Urban Company, Swiggy, and Uber didn’t share any comments at the time of press.

According to the draft bill, the state government will establish a fund to be called ‘The Karnataka Gig Workers Social Security and Welfare Fund’. In addition, a Gig Worker Fee will be charged from aggregators.

The draft bill states that a welfare fee, known as ‘The Platform-based Gig Workers Welfare Fee’, will be charged at a rate based on the pay of platform-based gig workers for each transaction. This fee is to be submitted to the state government at the end of each quarter.

Several industry players had earlier raised concerns about certain provisions of the bill. A group comprising many top tech startups and unicorns has raised several “serious concerns” over the platform-based gig workers bill proposed by the Karnataka government.

They told the state government that the bill, in its current form, would hurt the ease of doing business, hamper operations, and increase the regulatory and compliance burden on the nascent gig and startup economy, according to sources. The group made the submission to the state government through various trade bodies such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom), and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).


(With inputs from Peerzada Abrar)

Topics : Karnataka government Swiggy Zomato

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

