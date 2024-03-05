Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kedaara Capital, Partners Group sell 12.6% stake in Aavas Financiers

Private equity firm Kedaara Capital through its affiliate Lake District Holdings Ltd have sold the shares of Aavas Financiers

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

On Tuesday, shares of Aavas Financiers plunged 5.01 per cent to close at Rs 1,360 apiece on the NSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kedaara Capital and Partners Group, promoters of Aavas Financiers, on Tuesday divested 12.6 per cent in the housing finance company for Rs 1,369 crore through open market transactions.
Private equity firm Kedaara Capital through its affiliate Lake District Holdings Ltd have sold the shares of Aavas Financiers, while Partners Group through its entities Partners Group ESCL and Partners Group Private Equity (Master Fund) LLC disposed of shares of Aavas on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As per the bulk deal data available on the NSE, Lake District Holdings sold 58.39 lakh shares of Aavas Financiers, while Partners Group ESCL and Partners Group Private Equity (Master Fund) offloaded a total of 41.57 lakh shares of the housing finance company.
These entities have collectively sold 99,96,950 shares, which represents a 12.6 per cent stake in Aavas Financiers Ltd.
The shares were disposed of within the price range of Rs 1,370-1,370.20 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 1,369.61 crore.
As of December 2023, Lake District Holdings owned a 22.98 per cent stake in Aavas Financiers, while Partners Group ESCL held 11.21 per cent in the company, and Partners Group Private Equity (Master Fund) LLC had a 4.92 per cent stake in the firm.
Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund and Amansa Holdings acquired a total of 86.59 lakh shares, amounting to an 11 per cent stake in Aavas Financiers Ltd.
The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 1,370 per piece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 1,186.33 crore.
Details of the other buyers could not be ascertained.
On Tuesday, shares of Aavas Financiers plunged 5.01 per cent to close at Rs 1,360 apiece on the NSE.

Also Read

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Govt gets multiple expressions of interest for strategic sale of IMPCL

Adani Group to take call on Wilmar JV stake divestment in three months

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 to start on 13 Jan, all details inside

TMS Ep570: Indian startup funding, Oberoi Group, Gold financiers, Governors

Tata Sons can fetch Rs 7.8 trillion market valuation on listing: Report

World's first CNG bike launch likely in next quarter, says Rajiv Bajaj

Adani Green Energy's $409-million bond sale oversubscribed 7 times

Tata Motors demerger a positive move, but no immediate gains seen

Expect India to be in our top 3 markets in 3 years, says Mercedes-Benz

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aavas Financiers Divestment Stake sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon