Volume IconTMS Ep570: Indian startup funding, Oberoi Group, Gold financiers, Governors

Who are the new saviours of Indian startups? What comes next for the Oberoi Group? Has the rally in shares of gold financiers run its course? What powers do state governors hold in India?

Team TMS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 11:58 PM IST
Global slowdown and an increased scrutiny has put an end to India’s roaring startup party. From minting new unicorns almost every week, we have just one this year so far. But there are signs of thaw in this funding winter. And this time, desi businessmen are leading the charge. But who are these new saviours of Indian startups? 

Startup founders can also learn a lot from traditional businesses. There is no end to the success stories of Indian entrepreneurs. One such leading figure passed away last week. Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, who was famous as Biki Oberoi, has left behind a legacy that will inspire people for years to come. But what after him? What next for Oberoi Group? 

Meanwhile, Oberoi Reality’s recent move to enter Delhi-NCR market pushed its share by over 4% this week. Moving on, shares of Manappuram Finance and Muthoot Finance have been in demand on the bourses, ever since the duo announced their September quarter results. The shares have jumped up to 13 per cent as against 1 per cent rise in the benchmark Sensex index. As gold prices continue to rise, will the rally in gold financiers continue? Or will it lose its steam amid the RBI's recent directive on unsecured loans?

Interestingly, part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM, Nilesh Shah, isn’t impressed by Indian’s love for the yellow metal. Shah claimed this week that India’s dream of becoming a 5 trillion-dollar economy could have been achieved “long before” if not for the habit of importing gold. Well, many would disagree, as it’s an age-old debate. Moving on, another age-old debate is echoing in the Supreme Court chamber. Four opposition-ruled states have approached the top court, alleging governor’s overreach. In this episode of the podcast today, we tell more about the recent controversy and also decode the governor’s power. 

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 11:58 PM IST

