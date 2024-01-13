Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Keystone Realtors sales bookings up 26% to Rs 1,423 crore in Apr-Dec

Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors markets its properties under the 'Rustomjee' brand. It mainly focuses on developing housing projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region

rent, real estate

The company's sales bookings stood at Rs 1,131 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Keystone Realtors Ltd has sold properties worth Rs 1,423 crore during the April-December period this fiscal, registering a 26 per cent growth annually because of strong housing demand.
Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors markets its properties under the 'Rustomjee' brand. It mainly focuses on developing housing projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company's sales bookings stood at Rs 1,131 crore in the year-ago period.
According to a regulatory filing earlier this week, the company's sales bookings in volume terms rose 9 per cent to 0.82 million sq ft during the April-December period of this fiscal from 0.75 million sq ft in the year-ago period.
Amount collected from customers increased 32 per cent to Rs 1,533 crore from Rs 1,163 crore during the period under review, as per the filing.
In the first nine months of this fiscal, Keystone Realtors has launched four projects with an estimated sales value of Rs 2,238 crore.
Keystone Realtors has completed 23 million sq ft area so far, and has a pipeline of of over 39 million sq ft.
The company has a portfolio of 34 completed projects, 12 ongoing projects, and 25 forthcoming projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Keystone Realtors net profit jumps over 9-fold to Rs 46.97 crore in Q1

India's housing market to continue with high demand, growth in 2024

Evergrande's bankruptcy highlights China's real estate crisis: Experts

Bank credit outstanding to real estate hits record Rs 28 trn in July: RBI

Institutional investments in Indian real estate fell to 5-year low in 2023

LIC receives notification for tax refund of Rs 25,464 crore for 7 AYs

RBI imposes Rs 2.49 crore penalty on 3 banks including Punjab & Sind

Ahead of IPO, Medi Assist mobilises Rs 351 crore from anchor investors

Govt acts against Indian firm for undisclosed links with Chinese group

299 mines identified as abandoned, discontinued or closed so far: Govt

Topics : Real Estate Realty Real estate developers home sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon