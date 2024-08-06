Devyani Int's Q1 result: Profit rises to Rs 224 cr on back of advertising

Devyani International Ltd, the operator of Pizza Hut, KFC, and Costa Coffee stores, has reported a profit of Rs 224.30 crore for June quarter FY25 helped by marketing campaigns and promotional deals. The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operator had reported a loss of Rs 1.59 crore in April-June FY24, according to a regulatory filing by the Jaipuria family-promoted firm on Monday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Revenue from operations in the quarter was Rs 1,221.90 crore as against Rs 846.63 crore in the year-ago period. Its "consolidated EBITDA for the quarter closed at Rs 220 crore, with margin at 18.3 per cent - an improvement of 1.7 per cent compared to the previous quarter," said an earning statement from the company.

Total expenses in June quarter increased 42.9 per cent to Rs 1,201.28 crore.

During the quarter, Devyani International Ltd (DIL) added 54 stores with an aim to reach consumers in its under-penetrated markets, it said.

"With this addition, DlL's total store count moves to 1,836 stores as of June 30, 2024," it said adding it has plans to open 250-275 new stores in FY25.

It is on track to meet the target of 2,000 stores across its brand portfolio within the current financial year, said DIL which also owns and operates South Indian vegetarian food QSR chain Vaango.

The company continues to focus on "offering value-driven options to consumers to navigate market dynamics and drive growth. The company introduced innovative marketing campaigns and promotional deals across its range of brands, enabling it to capitalise on seasonal trends," it said.

In June quarter, DIL opened 20 new restaurants for KFC taking the total count to 617. While for Pizza Hut, it added 15 stores in India, taking the total count to 570.

It added 11 stores of Costa Coffee and by the end of June 2024, DIL was operating 192 stores.

DIL also operates 40 stores of KFC in Nigeria and 28 stores of KFC and Pizza Hut in Nepal. It was also operating 295 stores of KFC in Thailand by the end of the June quarter.

We witnessed an improved performance for DIL in Q1, driven by seasonality and cost leverage from better ADS across our businesses. Our Thailand business also demonstrates growth with new store openings and a customer delight strategy," Chairman Ravi Jaipuria said.

Shares of DIL were trading at Rs 178.60 apiece on BSE, down 1.27 per cent from the previous close.