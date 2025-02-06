Oracle launches Project Vidya to train 500K youth, women in India by 2028

Oracle has announced the launch of Project Vidya, an initiative aimed at training up to 500,000 youth and women in India in cutting-edge digital technologies by 2028. The programme will cover areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, machine learning (ML), data science, and application development.
Delivered by Oracle University, the company’s training and enablement service provider, Project Vidya will offer learners comprehensive training and certification in key digital skills to prepare them for technology-driven careers.
As part of this initiative, Oracle University will collaborate with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to train 100,000 youth and professionals from diverse educational backgrounds, including engineering, arts, and science, to enhance their employability.
“Through strategic partnerships and innovative models, we are building a skilled ecosystem that not only fulfils current industry demands but also anticipates future trends, empowering Indian youth to contribute significantly to the nation’s growth and development,” said Ved Mani Tiwari, chief executive officer, NSDC. He added, “Our collaboration with industry leaders like Oracle will accelerate the training of our youth, positively impacting their career prospects and contributing to nation-building.”
So far, over 80,000 students have been trained and certified under Project Vidya through the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) as part of the state’s Naan Mudhalvan programme.
“Training and education are important pillars that contribute to economic development. With India being home to the world’s youngest population, the opportunities for our youth are immense,” said Shailender Kumar, senior vice president and regional managing director, Oracle India and NetSuite JAPAC.
The programme will offer foundational training in cloud technologies, leading to professional-level certifications in areas such as DevOps, AI, application business processes, application development, and data science. Additional training will be tailored to individual learning levels and educational goals.
Oracle University provides access to leading technology experts and practitioners to support cloud technology training and certification globally. To date, learners worldwide have consumed over 20 million hours of Oracle University content, and the programme has certified more than 3.1 million professionals globally, including in India.
Oracle has been present in India for over three decades, employing 52,000 people across 16 offices and two data centres.