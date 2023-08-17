Confirmation

Kids brand Aretto raises Rs 4.5 cr in funds, Hardik Pandya leads funding

The company -- founded in 2020 by Satyajit Mittal and Krutika Lal -- said it will use the funds to expand its market presence, team, research and development

funding

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 6:14 PM IST
Kids footwear brand Aretto has raised USD 550,000 (about Rs 4.5 crore) in a funding round led by cricketer Hardik Pandya, and investment banking firm Veromint Advisors.
Other investors in the round included Bombay Shaving Company ex-chief marketing officer Raunak Munot, VegNonVeg co-founder and founder of Brewhouse Abhineet Singh, Aan group managing Director (MD) Shyam Raichura, VideoVerse Co-Founder Vinayak Shrivastav and Julius Baer MD Kunal Sumaya.
The company -- founded in 2020 by Satyajit Mittal and Krutika Lal -- said it will use the funds to expand its market presence, team, research and development.

Topics : Investment funds Hardik Pandya VegNonVeg

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

