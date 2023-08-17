Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Heatmap

Shriram AMC to launch multi asset allocation fund, NFO to open on Friday

Additionally, the fund will allocate 10 to 25 per cent of its assets in high-quality (AAA) Short to Medium term debt

funds

BS Reporter Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 4:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shriram Asset Management Company, a division of Shriram Group, is set to launch the Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund on Friday, August 18. The new fund aims to provide long-term inflation-adjusted wealth creation through exposure to multiple assets, including equity, debt, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in gold and silver. The New Fund Offer (NFO) will be open until September 1.

The fund's corpus will have between 65 and 80 per cent invested in equity, encompassing 30 to 40 stocks from Shriram AMC's proprietary Enhanced Quantamental Investment (EQI) model. This model employs statistical data to guide investment decisions for improved fund performance, integrating both quantitative and fundamental inputs for portfolio construction. A minimum allocation of 65 per cent to equities enables investors in this fund to benefit from a Long Term Capital Gains tax of 10 per cent.

Additionally, the fund will allocate 10 to 25 per cent of its assets in high-quality (AAA) Short to Medium term debt, primarily in government and government-backed securities to minimise credit risk; 10 to 25 per cent in gold/silver ETFs, with an option to include up to 10 per cent in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

Kartik L Jain, managing director and chief executive officer of Shriram Asset Management Company, stated, “Analysis of the last five years shows that Multi Asset Allocation Funds have exhibited less volatility with equity-like returns. Thus, this category is an attractive option for goal planning. The exposure to gold also serves as a hedge against market volatility, particularly during crisis periods, reducing drawdown and facilitating quicker recovery to previous levels.”

Investors can contribute to this fund through Systematic Investment Plans (SIP), top-ups or Systematic Transfer Plans (STP) from liquid or overnight funds to fulfil their financial and family objectives. The minimum lump sum investment is Rs 5,000, while for SIPs, it is Rs 1,000 per month or Rs 3,000 per quarter, with no lock-in period.

The fund offers a Long Term Capital Gains tax (LTCG) benefit at 10 per cent (plus surcharge and cess) if capital gains exceed Rs 100,000 in a fiscal year. Rebalancing asset allocation through individual buying and selling of equity, debt, or gold might incur capital gains tax with each transaction. However, when the fund manager transacts within the scheme, there is no capital gains tax, making this fund a tax-efficient investment choice.

Also Read

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: Charts suggest up to 15% rally in select AMC shares

SBI Mutual Fund launches dividend yield fund, NFO open till March 6

SBI MF's dividend yield fund collects over Rs 3,600 crore during NFO

Shriram Life Insurance net rises over 50-fold to Rs 156 cr in FY23

Insurtech company RenewBuy closes $40 million series D funding round

Air India announces up to 30% sale on domestic, international flights

Carborundum, ideaForge to jointly develop nanomaterial reinforced products

HDFC launches life insurance, asset management services from GIFT IFSC

JSW Steel considers 75% interest in Teck's coal business 'Elk Valley'


Jain added, “The Shriram Multi Asset Allocation Fund has a two-tier approach to providing superior risk-adjusted returns. Firstly, its ‘risk parity’ strategy among equity, debt, and gold aims to minimise volatility and maximise returns. Secondly, our proprietary EQI model combines quant and fundamental analysis to build a risk-adjusted equity portfolio aimed at delivering consistent alpha. We use three factors: low volatility, momentum, and low valuation, which have shown very positive outcomes in both back-testing and forward testing. We believe this single fund will strongly resonate with our investors.”

Last year, Shriram Group revitalised its mutual fund business, partnering with US-based Mission1 Investments LLC as a strategic ally. With this collaboration, Shriram AMC has broadened its product portfolio, offering relevant and differentiated investment solutions to its customers. The focus on ‘Performance, Products, and Placement’ aims to lay the groundwork for ongoing growth.

Topics : Shriram AMC

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayIMD Weather Update TodayJPMorgan IndexTop Headlines TodayCochin Shipyard Share PriceUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Hospital revenues to grow 8-10% in FY24 on rise in lifestyle disease: ICRAM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Banana prices rise to Rs 100 per kg amid shortage of supply from Tamil NaduLS Speaker nominates Rahul to Parl Standing Committee on Defence

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon