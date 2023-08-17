Air India announces up to 30% sale on domestic, international flights

Air India on Thursday launched a 96-hour sale across its domestic and international routes, offering customers discounts of up to 30 per cent on tickets.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Tata Group-owned airline said, "Fly to your favourite destinations and enjoy discounts of up to 30% off! Book before 20th-Aug-2023 and get the best deals on the Air India website & mobile app."

According to details on its website, the flight prices will start at Rs 1,470 for the economy and Rs 10,130 for business class. Discounts will be applicable for economy and business seats.

Bookings under the sale will open from Thursday and will end at 23:59 pm on August 20 for travel between September 1 and October 31 for flights within India and SAARC countries.

The travel period is September 15 to October 31 for flights to Europe, the UK, South-East Asia, Gulf Countries, and Saudi Arabia.

Blackout dates will apply throughout the travel period.

No convenience fee will be charged during the sale period. Moreover, all Flying Returns members will receive double loyalty points on all routes during the sale period.

The sale will not be applicable to group bookings.

In addition to the Air India website and mobile app, the bookings under the sale can also be made through authorised travel agents and Online Travel Agents (OTAs) without the special benefits associated with direct channel bookings.

Notably, the seats on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.