Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Heatmap

Essar to source iron ore pellets from Bahrain Steel for Saudi steel plant

The Essar project, set to be the region's inaugural green steel initiative, aspires to establish a global standard in CO2 reduction

Iron ore

Iron ore

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Essar Group has inked a letter of intent (LOI) with Bahrain Steel, a subsidiary of Foulath, to source high-grade iron ore pellets for its forthcoming integrated steel plant in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia.

As per the terms of the arrangement, Bahrain Steel will supply 4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of direction reduction (DR)-grade pellets to the Essar Group. Bahrain Steel, the only Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) owned pellet producer, is a leading provider of high-quality DR-grade pellets to all integrated steel producers in the region, as highlighted in the statement. The LOI signing ceremony took place on Wednesday in Jubail, Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Naushad Ansari, Country Head for Essar Group in KSA, remarked that Essar is contemplating an investment of approximately $4.5 billion to establish an integrated steel plant in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia. He added, “This LOI, once final contracts are agreed and signed, will secure 50 per cent of the raw material supply of iron ore pellets for the Saudi steel plant. If everything proceeds according to plan, we anticipate commercial production to commence from the year 2027.”

Dilip George, Group CEO of Foulath Holding, stated, “Bahrain Steel's LOI with Essar for the annual supply of 4 million tonnes of DR-grade pellets is a manifestation of our commitment to catering to the increasing demand for DR pellets in the steel industry in the GCC.” He continued, “We are honoured to join hands with Essar Group to back their trailblazing project for launching the first green steel project in Saudi Arabia, where sustainable development is becoming a growing priority.”

The Essar project, set to be the region's inaugural green steel initiative, aspires to establish a global standard in CO2 reduction. The facility will encompass a direct reduced iron (DRI) capacity of 5 mtpa, divided into two modules of 2.5 mtpa each, in addition to a 4.0 mtpa hot strip capacity, and 1 mt of cold rolling capacity, complete with galvanising and tin plate lines.

The establishment is designed to cater to all principal steel-consuming industries, including construction, oil and gas, automotive, packaging, and general engineering.

Also Read

Essar Group bets $3.6 billion on decarbonisation in India and UK

Essar group returns to steel business with $8-billion investment

UK clears Essar's $2.4 bn energy transition project helping carbon economy

Early days of optimism for steel firms as prices move up in China

Setting up green ammonia plant in India: Essar group's Prashant Ruia

Shriram AMC to launch multi asset allocation fund, NFO to open on Friday

Insurtech company RenewBuy closes $40 million series D funding round

Air India announces up to 30% sale on domestic, international flights

Carborundum, ideaForge to jointly develop nanomaterial reinforced products

HDFC launches life insurance, asset management services from GIFT IFSC

Topics : Essar Projects Bahrain Steel producers

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayIMD Weather Update TodayJPMorgan IndexTop Headlines TodayCochin Shipyard Share PriceUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Hospital revenues to grow 8-10% in FY24 on rise in lifestyle disease: ICRAM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Banana prices rise to Rs 100 per kg amid shortage of supply from Tamil NaduLS Speaker nominates Rahul to Parl Standing Committee on Defence

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon